BOSTON (CBS) – A Mattapan woman is pleading for justice after her husband was murdered this weekend.

Boston police say a shooter burst into the Manchester Street home of Alex Allen Saturday night and killed him on his 55th birthday.

Alex and Dola Allen (WBZ-TV)

“He just comes in and shoots him in cold blood, that’s a heartless person,” Dola Allen said.

Alex worked for Boston’s Public Works Department. He was also shot in the leg on his way to work last December. Police believed he was targeted. In addition, someone fired shots at the family’s home prior to the December incident.

His widow says Allen was a big-hearted man. “He was a very brave person, he was my hero, I mean this man gave me a kidney,” Dola said. “He was really my hero.”

Dola claims the shooting was well planned. She says whoever killed her husband also stole the surveillance cameras outside their home.

