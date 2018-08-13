Filed Under:Marcus Hall, Mattapan, Murder, William Shakespeare

BOSTON (CBS) – A man convicted of killing a young father inside a Mattapan barber shop has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A judge on Monday handed down the sentence for 30-year-old William Shakespeare for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Marcus Hall.

Marcus Hall was shot and killed while his son was getting his hair cut in Mattapan in June 2016. (WBZ-TV)

On June 14, 2016, Hall was at the Hair It Is barber shop on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan where his 4-year-old son was getting a haircut. He and Shakespeare got into an argument.

Police said Shakespeare left the scene then came back with a gun, and fatally shot Hall.

Investigators arrested Shakespeare months later, in New York in January 2017.

