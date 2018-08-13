BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has been working diligently in his return from a torn ACL, but an issue at the end of Monday’s practice raised some cause for concern.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Edelman, after participating at normal speed and intensity throughout practice, took his final two snaps with notably less effort. While Edelman did not immediately head to the locker room or receive attention from the trainers, Reiss noted that Edelman canceled his previously planned meeting with the media.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Edelman suffered a minor issue during practice but “shook it off.”
Mike Giardi added that the leg that Edelman tweaked on Monday was the same one he injured last summer.
It’s obviously unclear what exactly bothered Edelman, or whether or not it becomes something serious. But given the recent history of that leg, even a minor setback will be the subject of much attention going forward.
Edelman is, of course, suspended for the first four regular-season games, so he’ll theoretically have an extra cushion on any recovery time, if needed.