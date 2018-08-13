BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has been working diligently in his return from a torn ACL, but an issue at the end of Monday’s practice raised some cause for concern.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Edelman, after participating at normal speed and intensity throughout practice, took his final two snaps with notably less effort. While Edelman did not immediately head to the locker room or receive attention from the trainers, Reiss noted that Edelman canceled his previously planned meeting with the media.

Julian Edelman didn't appear to be going full tilt on final 2 reps of 11-on-11 work, as something seemed to be holding him back. Given his relentless style of play, it stood out as something to file away & follow up on Tuesday. He signed autographs but didn't hold planned presser — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 13, 2018

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Edelman suffered a minor issue during practice but “shook it off.”

Julian Edelman led the Patriots each of the past two days with 4 connections with Brady in team drills and is looking more like himself of late. Now has 15 catches in camp, one behind Hogan for team lead. Edelman dinged up his lower leg late today, though. Shook it off a bit. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 13, 2018

Mike Giardi added that the leg that Edelman tweaked on Monday was the same one he injured last summer.

Julian Edelman had an active day, including some punt returns. Later in practice, he caught a crossing route from Brady and got tangled up with Eric Rowe. For several plays afterward, JE11 flexed that right leg. (Same leg he had ACL) — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2018

It’s obviously unclear what exactly bothered Edelman, or whether or not it becomes something serious. But given the recent history of that leg, even a minor setback will be the subject of much attention going forward.

Edelman is, of course, suspended for the first four regular-season games, so he’ll theoretically have an extra cushion on any recovery time, if needed.