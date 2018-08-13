BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez has slugged his way to another Player of the Week award.

Martinez slashed .464/.531/1.071 (13-for-28) with five doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs last week for the Red Sox, earning American League Player of the Week honors on Monday. Martinez clubbed two of his four homers the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Baltimore, including the game-winner in Boston’s 6-4 victory.

Martinez leads all hitters with 37 homers and 104 RBIs and his .333 batting average trails only teammate Mookie Betts (.350) in the American League. The Boston duo has a nice little competition going for this year’s AL MVP award, though Betts holds a slight advantage thanks to his superb defense.

This marks the second Player of the Week award for Martinez in his first season with the Red Sox. He also won the award back in May. Xander Bogearts also took home Player of the Week earlier this season, winning the award in July.