HULL (CBS) – A 21-year-old Hull man is accused of crashing into a house while driving drunk over the weekend.

Thomas MacIver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor and marked lanes violation, according to Hull Police Chief John Dunn.

Officers responded to a home on Phipps Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a house.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the driver, later identified as MacIver, and determined that he had been driving while under the influence of alcohol, Dunn said. He was later booked at the Hull police station.

Two passengers in his vehicle were sent to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The home sustained damage to a front porch and the town’s building inspector was called to the scene.

In searching MacIver’s vehicle, police found multiple miniature bottles of liquor, or “nips,” that were unopened.

MacIver was expected to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.