BOSTON (CBS) — Perhaps the most staunch, outspoken critic of NFL player protests during the national anthem has been Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. But the owner has gotten himself into a bit of a pickle regarding his own conduct during the playing of the national anthem.

In case you missed it two weeks ago, WFAA’s Dale Hansen called out Jones for wearing his hat during the playing of the national anthem at Cowboys training camp. Jones’ son, Stephen, appeared to inform his father that his hat should be removed, but Jerry decided to leave the hat atop his head.

Jones has not been publicly available since the snafu took place, but a reporter was able to ask Jones about it on Sunday. Jones refused to offer a comment.

The always-talkative Jones spoke to reporters for eight minutes, according to The Dallas Morning News. But when the topic of the hat was brought up, Jones shot it down.

“Asked Sunday if he cared to comment on not taking his hat off, Jones declined,” reported Jon Machota.

Jones had said previously this summer about the Cowboys’ team anthem policy, “Our policy is that you stand for the anthem, toe on the line.”

Also this summer, Stephen Jones — who is the team’s executive vice president — was asked if players will adhere to the team’s rule.

“If they want to be a Dallas Cowboy, yes,” Stephen Jones said. “There’s one way to do it right in our mind, and that’s go toes on the line and stand for the anthem. That’s not an ‘I’ or ‘me’ thing. This is an organizational thing. We feel strongly about it. We don’t think it’s a controversy. We just think that’s the way we do it. Jerry feels strongly about it.”