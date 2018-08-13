BROOKLINE (CBS) — A woman walking in Brookline Sunday morning was groped by a man that may have been wearing a black dress, police said. She was on Washington Street near Salisbury Road when the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a young, white man in his 20’s, between 5′-10″ – 5’11” in height, stocky with short brown hair and wearing a black dress or nightgown with a lace garter.

According to police, the man was walking in the opposite direction of the woman and grabbed her from behind as they passed one another. He then groped her but she screamed and was able to run away.

Police are actively investigating and there is no word yet on any suspects. If you have any information, call Brookline Police.