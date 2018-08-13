  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brookline, Local TV

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A woman walking in Brookline Sunday morning was groped by a man that may have been wearing a black dress, police said. She was on Washington Street near Salisbury Road when the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a young, white man in his 20’s, between 5′-10″ – 5’11” in height, stocky with short brown hair and wearing a black dress or nightgown with a lace garter.

brooklinewashingtonstreet Woman Groped By Man Wearing A Dress While Walking In Brookline: Police

An intersection in Brookline where police say a woman was groped (WBZ-TV)

According to police, the man was walking in the opposite direction of the woman and grabbed her from behind as they passed one another. He then groped her but she screamed and was able to run away.

Police are actively investigating and there is no word yet on any suspects. If you have any information, call Brookline Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s