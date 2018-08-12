  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burlington, Burlington Police, Local TV

BURLINGTON (CBS) – A woman and a police officer were each hospitalized Sunday night following a crash in Burlington.

Police say the woman was driving south on Route 3A when she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a Burlington Police SUV.

burlington Burlington Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash

A crash on Cambridge Street in Burlington. (WBZ-TV)

The 31-year-old Boston woman, who was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima, continued after the crash and slammed into a commercial building. The business suffered damage and the building inspector was called.

Both the officer and the woman were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police are reconstructing the crash to determine the cause. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s