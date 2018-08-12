BURLINGTON (CBS) – A woman and a police officer were each hospitalized Sunday night following a crash in Burlington.

Police say the woman was driving south on Route 3A when she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a Burlington Police SUV.

The 31-year-old Boston woman, who was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima, continued after the crash and slammed into a commercial building. The business suffered damage and the building inspector was called.

Both the officer and the woman were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police are reconstructing the crash to determine the cause. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.