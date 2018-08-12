BOSTON (CBS) — Drivers on Storrow Drive Sunday morning were met by heavy rain and a flooded roadway. A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for Essex and Middlesex counties until 12:15 p.m.

Over seven inches of rain has fallen in Lynn, according to the National Weather Service. Lynn Fire Department warned that Boston Street and Cottage Street were flooded.

Mass. State Police said Storrow Drive was detoured at Boylston Street.

VIDEO: High water on Storrow Drive. @growingwisdom says downpours likely to cause street flooding in some areas today – rainfall rates can be as high as 2"/hour. @wbz 📹: @BillyHarz #mawx pic.twitter.com/I4fxm6I5R2 — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) August 12, 2018

A viewer video shows at least one car was stalled by the high waters.

Memorial Drive in Cambridge was detoured at Main Street, State Police tweeted.

Crews were working to clear the water.