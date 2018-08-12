WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning For Essex, Middlesex Counties Until 12:15 p.m.
  • WBZ TV

Boston, Flooding, Storrow Drive

BOSTON (CBS) — Drivers on Storrow Drive Sunday morning were met by heavy rain and a flooded roadway. A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for Essex and Middlesex counties until 12:15 p.m.

Over seven inches of rain has fallen in Lynn, according to the National Weather Service. Lynn Fire Department warned that Boston Street and Cottage Street were flooded.

lynn flooding Flash Flood Warning Issued, Heavy Rain Slows Drivers On Storrow Drive

Boston and Cottage Streets in Lynn were flooded Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Fire Department)

Mass. State Police said Storrow Drive was detoured at Boylston Street.

A viewer video shows at least one car was stalled by the high waters.

Memorial Drive in Cambridge was detoured at Main Street, State Police tweeted.

Crews were working to clear the water.

