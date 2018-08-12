BOSTON (CBS) — A man in his 50’s was killed in a shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross confirmed. The man was found with several gunshot wounds in a home on Manchester Street.

Police said the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“One homicide is too many,” Gross said at the scene. “So last year at this time, 32 and 32, so we are one up from last year. And again, we don’t want homicides…That’s why we want everyone to help out if they can.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the police.