BOSTON (CBS) — The New Democracy Coalition is continuing to push for the name of Boston’s Faneuil Hall to be changed. The group has planned a sit-in at Quincy Marketplace for 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers want the city to rename the building because its namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trader.

“The sit-in is fashioned in the style of the Civil Rights Movement. Boycotters will hold signs and sing Freedom songs,” they said in a press release.

The coalition wants Faneuil Hall to be renamed after Crispus Attucks, a black man who is widely considered to be the first person killed in the American Revolution.

Mayor Marty Walsh has not commented on the sit-in but has said in the past that he does not approve of the proposed name change.

“What we should do instead, is figure out a way to acknowledge the history so people understand it. We can’t erase history, but we can learn from it,” Walsh said in a previous statement.