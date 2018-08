CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Good news for thousands of commuters.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Alewife Station parking garage will reopen Monday morning.

Crews have been making emergency repairs this weekend. Concrete had been falling from the building last week.

Chunks fell on the sidewalk on Friday. Another piece previously fell onto a car.

The garage is used by 3,000 commuters during the week.

A $6 million dollar permanent repair project is set to start next month.