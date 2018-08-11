  • WBZ TV

New England Patriots, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Details are continuing to emerge about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s recently tweaked contract.

The latest comes from Field Yates of ESPN. Yates reported on Saturday that as part of the deal, the Patriots will convert $10 million of Brady’s $14 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Yates reported that the move will not impact the team’s salary cap this year.

Details of Brady’s contract began to leak on Friday. The quarterback reportedly can earn an additional $5 million by finishing in the top five of five statistical categories.

