BOSTON (CBS) – Details are continuing to emerge about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s recently tweaked contract.

The latest comes from Field Yates of ESPN. Yates reported on Saturday that as part of the deal, the Patriots will convert $10 million of Brady’s $14 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Yates reported that the move will not impact the team’s salary cap this year.

Source: as part of his reworked deal, Tom Brady had $10M of his $14M base salary converted into a signing bonus. That means Brady gets $10M guaranteed now, while his cap number for this year will not increase at all as part of the new deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 11, 2018

Tom Brady’s cap number is still $22M for 2018, while his cap number for 2019 has jumped by $5M to $27M. Brady gets the shot to (very likely) earn $5M in extra money, the team preserves its 2018 cap flexibility. https://t.co/R7hg8VoLel — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 11, 2018

Details of Brady’s contract began to leak on Friday. The quarterback reportedly can earn an additional $5 million by finishing in the top five of five statistical categories.