SOMERSET (CBS) – The Somerset police officer involved in a head-on crash that killed a UMass Dartmouth student early Friday morning has been identified.

Officer Jonathan Neveu was responding to a call when his cruiser collided with a Honda Civic driven by 20-year-old Hailey Allard on Route 138. The crash appeared to be head-on.

A witness told WBZ-TV they saw two officers pull Allard from the car and perform CPR on her in the road. Neveu was one of them.

“That’s the type of officer he is. He’s a good officer,” Somerset Police Chief George McNeil said on Friday. “I think it’s important that everybody heals … It’s a tragedy they’re going to have to live with the rest of their lives.”

A full-time officer since January 2016, Neveu began with Somerset Police as a reserve in 2012.

Neveu was treated for a head injury at Rhode Island Hospital and released. McNeil said he was headed to back up another officer who was investigating attempted car break-ins when the crash happened.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the fatal crash.