BOSTON (CBS) – Comic book geeks of all ages packed the Boston Convention Center on Saturday for what is now called “Fan Expo Boston.”

The event, formerly known as “Boston Comic Con,” kicked off Friday with Mayor Marty Walsh declaring it “Back to the Future Day” in honor of the classic science fiction film.

People were suited up in their favorite character costumes, ranging from Star Wars to The Avengers.

“This is Christmas for the nerds and the geeks and everyone who loves pop culture regardless of whether you love sci-fi, anime, gaming, horror and of course the foundation of these events comics. This is the place you got to come and celebrate,” said

Attendees roamed the aisles picking up comic books and pop culture memorabilia.

The Expo runs through Sunday.