  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Comic Con, Fan Expo Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Comic book geeks of all ages packed the Boston Convention Center on Saturday for what is now called “Fan Expo Boston.”

The event, formerly known as “Boston Comic Con,” kicked off Friday with Mayor Marty Walsh declaring it “Back to the Future Day” in honor of the classic science fiction film.

fan expo boston Fan Expo Boston Draws Comic Book Geeks Of All Ages

Comic book geeks of all ages packed the Boston Convention Center on Saturday for “Fan Expo Boston.” (WBZ-TV)

People were suited up in their favorite character costumes, ranging from Star Wars to The Avengers.

“This is Christmas for the nerds and the geeks and everyone who loves pop culture regardless of whether you love sci-fi, anime, gaming, horror and of course the foundation of these events comics. This is the place you got to come and celebrate,” said

Attendees roamed the aisles picking up comic books and pop culture memorabilia.

The Expo runs through Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s