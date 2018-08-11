August 11, 2018
We give you the final edition of our special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer events! On this edition of Centro, we feature Carnaval Salvadoreño 2018, a family event that brings the Salvadorian community together, to celebrate their culture with art, food, music and much more. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Tony Portillo about this celebration, scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 11 at Suffolk Downs in East Boston. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CARNAVAL SALVADOREÑO 2018
Suffolk Downs, East Boston
Sunday, August 12, 2018
11AM-8PM
(617) 567-0000
www.carnavalsalvadoreno.com
Facebook: @Carnaval Salvadoreño
