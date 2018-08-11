August 11, 2018

We give you the final edition of our special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer events! On this edition of Centro, we feature Carnaval Salvadoreño 2018, a family event that brings the Salvadorian community together, to celebrate their culture with art, food, music and much more. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Tony Portillo about this celebration, scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 11 at Suffolk Downs in East Boston. Tune in!



CARNAVAL SALVADOREÑO 2018

Suffolk Downs, East Boston

Sunday, August 12, 2018

11AM-8PM

(617) 567-0000

www.carnavalsalvadoreno.com

Facebook: @Carnaval Salvadoreño



