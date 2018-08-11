WBZ, Centro, Centro en Espanol, CBS Boston, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Nova, Salcedo, Yadires, Boston, Massachusetts, New England, Latino, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Latino Summer Festivals, Festivals, Summer Festivals, Summer, Carnaval Salvadoreño, Carnaval, Salvadoreño, Salvadorian, Tony Portillo, Tony, Portillo, Suffolk Downs, Suffolk, Downs, East Boston
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Community, Festival, Festivals, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Salcedo, summer festivals, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

August 11, 2018
We give you the final edition of our special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer events! On this edition of Centro, we feature Carnaval Salvadoreño 2018, a family event that brings the Salvadorian community together, to celebrate their culture with art, food, music and much more. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Tony Portillo about this celebration, scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 11 at Suffolk Downs in East Boston. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CARNAVAL SALVADOREÑO 2018
Suffolk Downs, East Boston
Sunday, August 12, 2018
11AM-8PM
(617) 567-0000
www.carnavalsalvadoreno.com
Facebook: @Carnaval Salvadoreño
 
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s