MANSFIELD (CBS) – It was an opportunity of a lifetime. Two Boston Police officers took the stage with Brad Paisley in Mansfield, showcasing their amazing vocals before thousands of country music fans.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty were “Crushin’ It,” performing a stunning rendition of “God Bless America” at the Xfinity Center Saturday night.

“It was cool, very cool,” said McNulty.

It’s the same song the pair performed in a “Cop Pool Karaoke” video that went viral. The three-minute cruiser video has captured 9 million views and an invite by Brad Paisley.

“We just figured we’d do something to honor America for the 4th of July and we went out for a couple hours to do what we do and the next day it was like wow,” said Tavares.

It was an unexpected reaction with an unforgettable reward. Both Tavares and McNulty said they chose “God Bless America” to spread a message of unity.

“We came together to sing a song and then to get rewarded by an invite by somebody you’re a fan of – it was cool,” said McNulty.

It’s “Little Moments” like these that the duo told WBZ-TV they won’t soon forget.