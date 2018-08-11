STOUGHTON (CBS) – Joe Reed got quite the surprise when he popped the hood of his truck Saturday morning and saw a boa constrictor staring right back at him.

“It was definitely an experience, that’s for sure. It definitely startled me,” he said.

He made the startling discovery when he went to check his truck’s fluids. There it was: a massive snake coiled up on top of his engine.

“I didn’t notice it at first,” Reed said of the brown-and-black boa constrictor, which was at least five feet long and sleeping under the hood.

“I reached down beside my radiator and then as soon as I looked up, it startled me. It was unexpected, that’s for sure,” he said.

He called animal control and then police to wrangle the reptile. Luckily, nobody was injured in the process.

“The snake kind of woke up and wanted to crawl down in my engine and they had some type of mop handle,” Reed said. “So, I got the mop handle underneath the snake and kind of held it there and the other officer grabbed it behind the head and we wrangled it up the engine and into the barrel.”

Stoughton Police shared photos of the snake and the lighthearted tale of how they safely removed it from the car.

So picture yourself on a quiet Saturday morning. You go out to your car before you head to work and you pop the hood to check your fluids. Then you find the most frightening, jaw dropping, jump out of your boots man eating Anaconda (ok… it was a Boa Constrictor but we are trying to really trying to set the stage for you all) staring right at you. So you collect your thoughts, check your own pulse, and call your local neighborhood police department and relay what you have found.

The officers did not, however, receive any help from their supervisor on duty. Stoughton police joked he was “hiding as far as he possibly could from this incredibly dangerous mission.”

The animal control officer took the snake so it can be properly cared for. The snake will be reunited with its owner “who wishes not to be identified and will not face any penalties,” police said.

