Filed Under:Boa Constrictor, Local TV, Stoughton Police

STOUGHTON (CBS) – Joe Reed got quite the surprise when he popped the hood of his truck Saturday morning and saw a boa constrictor staring right back at him.

“It was definitely an experience, that’s for sure. It definitely startled me,” he said.

He made the startling discovery when he went to check his truck’s fluids. There it was: a massive snake coiled up on top of his engine.

stoughton snake in truck Driver Finds Boa Constrictor Under Hood Of Car

A Stoughton driver found a boa constrictor underneath the hood of his truck. (Stoughton Police Department photo)

“I didn’t notice it at first,” Reed said of the brown-and-black boa constrictor, which was at least five feet long and sleeping under the hood.

“I reached down beside my radiator and then as soon as I looked up, it startled me. It was unexpected, that’s for sure,” he said.

He called animal control and then police to wrangle the reptile. Luckily, nobody was injured in the process.

stoughton snake in truck joe reed Driver Finds Boa Constrictor Under Hood Of Car

Joe Reed found a boa constrictor underneath the hood of his truck Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

“The snake kind of woke up and wanted to crawl down in my engine and they had some type of mop handle,” Reed said. “So, I got the mop handle underneath the snake and kind of held it there and the other officer grabbed it behind the head and we wrangled it up the engine and into the barrel.”

Stoughton Police shared photos of the snake and the lighthearted tale of how they safely removed it from the car.

So picture yourself on a quiet Saturday morning. You go out to your car before you head to work and you pop the hood to check your fluids. Then you find the most frightening, jaw dropping, jump out of your boots man eating Anaconda (ok… it was a Boa Constrictor but we are trying to really trying to set the stage for you all) staring right at you. So you collect your thoughts, check your own pulse, and call your local neighborhood police department and relay what you have found.

snakephotos Driver Finds Boa Constrictor Under Hood Of Car

A snake that was discovered under the hood of a car in Stoughton. (Image Credit: Stoughton Police)

The officers did not, however, receive any help from their supervisor on duty. Stoughton police joked he was “hiding as far as he possibly could from this incredibly dangerous mission.”

The animal control officer took the snake so it can be properly cared for. The snake will be reunited with its owner “who wishes not to be identified and will not face any penalties,” police said.

“You can imagine how frightening that must’ve been. A Stoughton man went to go check on his car this morning and when he lifted up the hood, he found — a boa constrictor.”

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s