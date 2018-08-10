BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady usually doesn’t play in Patriots preseason openers because, well, he’s Tom Brady.

But this year was a little different for the New England quarterback. According to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, Brady was held out of New England’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins Thursday night because of a sore back.

According to a league source, Tom Brady didn't play in Thursday's preseason win over the Redskins because he is dealing with a sore back. The quarterback has had a lighter workload in practice over the last week. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 10, 2018

Brace yourself for a lot of old man jokes over the next few days.

Brady took the field for warmups Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, but really didn’t do much warming up. The Patriots haven’t practiced much over the last week, but when they have, the 41-year-old hasn’t thrown many passes. That led many to wonder why Brady received such a light workload, especially after he skipped out on voluntary practices during the offseason, and McBride’s report appears to solve that mystery.

Brady didn’t seem too bothered by his back during Thursday night’s win, as he was all smiles on the New England sidelines throughout.

Just three guys standing around complaining about how hard it is to be so goddamn good looking. pic.twitter.com/DBv7wnUDYM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 10, 2018

But with Brady turning 41 last week and Jimmy Garoppolo no longer behind him on the depth chart, any sort of injury is worrisome for the reigning NFL MVP. It’s possible that his back is still aching from carrying the team in their Super Bowl LII loss six months ago, though he’s certainly taken a beating throughout his 18-year career.

A sore back isn’t the best news for the face of the franchise, but chances are Brady will be under center when the Patriots kick off the regular season Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans.