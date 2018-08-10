BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are investigating a recent string of stolen scooters in the South Boston neighborhood.

Sydney Rubert is among the owners whose scooter was taken off the sidewalk in the middle of the night, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera captures the thieves in action. “I just can’t believe how quickly it happened. They scoped out the area, knew it was unlocked, and they were in and out in 42 seconds,” Rubert tells WBZ-TV.

Rubert says in the three years she’s owned the scooter she has always chained it, but this night forgot to do it. Thieves could be seen breaking the locking mechanism on the wheel and taking off. “They’re cheap and easy to steal,” she said.

She learned she wasn’t alone when she went on a South Boston Facebook page and saw post after post of stolen scooters, including Brian Moseley’s who uses it to commute to work. “For the thefts to happen back to back like this it seems like it’s something more organized than just a petty thief,” said Moseley.

Boston police have arrested two suspects and located five scooters but can’t say if they are responsible for the rash of thefts.

Moseley says he is now out $2500 but hopes the arrests will generate some leads. “Maybe they know somebody and will be connected to somebody,” Moseley said.