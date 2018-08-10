BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s Summer of Savings you can find a bit of culture, a bit of music and a bit of Disney – all in Boston!

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do with the family Saturday, head to the Prudential Center for the family film festival to check out “Mulan” under the stars.

There will be entertainment – children’s activities and giveaways – starting at 6 p.m. The movie starts at sundown.

Picnic baskets and beach blankets are welcome.

On Sunday, Chinatown will come alive for the annual Chinese autumn moon festival.

There will be music, lion dances, martial arts and plenty of food and street vendors. The festival lasts all day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

On Sunday night go right over to Boston’s City Hall Plaza for Gospelfest.

It’s New England’s largest gospel showcase and will feature both local and national talent. It starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.