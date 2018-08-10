  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Summer Of Savings

BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s Summer of Savings you can find a bit of culture, a bit of music and a bit of Disney – all in Boston!

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do with the family Saturday, head to the Prudential Center for the family film festival to check out “Mulan” under the stars.

There will be entertainment – children’s activities and giveaways – starting at 6 p.m. The movie starts at sundown.

Picnic baskets and beach blankets are welcome.

On Sunday, Chinatown will come alive for the annual Chinese autumn moon festival.

There will be music, lion dances, martial arts and plenty of food and street vendors. The festival lasts all day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

On Sunday night go right over to Boston’s City Hall Plaza for Gospelfest.

It’s New England’s largest gospel showcase and will feature both local and national talent. It starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s