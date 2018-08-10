  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Somerset, Somerset Police

SOMERSET (CBS) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a police cruiser in Somerset early Friday morning.

State Police say the Somerset officer was responding to an emergency call when the cruiser collided with a car on Route 138 around 1 a.m.

somerset Woman Killed In Crash Involving Somerset Police Cruiser

The Somerset Police cruiser hit a utility pole. (WBZ-TV)

The driver of the car died. A witness told WBZ-TV they saw two officers performing CPR on her in the road after the crash. Somerset Police Chief George McNeil said the officer was treated and released from Rhode Island Hospital.

There’s no word yet on what led up to the collision.

somerset2 Woman Killed In Crash Involving Somerset Police Cruiser

The woman in this car was killed in the crash. (WBZ-TV)

Both vehicles had significant front end damage and a utility pole was torn down. Some homes in the area lost power.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s