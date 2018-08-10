SOMERSET (CBS) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a police cruiser in Somerset early Friday morning.

State Police say the Somerset officer was responding to an emergency call when the cruiser collided with a car on Route 138 around 1 a.m.

The driver of the car died. A witness told WBZ-TV they saw two officers performing CPR on her in the road after the crash. Somerset Police Chief George McNeil said the officer was treated and released from Rhode Island Hospital.

There’s no word yet on what led up to the collision.

Both vehicles had significant front end damage and a utility pole was torn down. Some homes in the area lost power.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.