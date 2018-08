CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a concrete block commemorating President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire primary victory was intentionally destroyed.

The 12-inch block was one of several in a line along the sidewalk, next to Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney and Barack Obama’s. They are located on Park Street in front of the State Library in Concord.

Police believe the block was smashed sometime from 4:30-6:30 a.m. on Friday. The broken pieces were left on the ground.

No arrests have been made.