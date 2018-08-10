  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Charlie Baker, tax free weekend

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law an economic development bill authorizing the two-day sales tax holiday that is planned for this weekend.

The state’s 6.25 percent sales tax will be excluded Saturday and Sunday on most items sold in retail stores.

The Republican governor had earlier provided assurances he would approve the tax-free weekend but waited until Friday to sign the bill while he reviewed other portions of the more than $1 billion economic development legislation.

Baker vetoed two sections of the bill and asked the Legislature to amend six other sections.

He praised lawmakers for approving $250 million for the MassWorks program that provides grants to municipalities for infrastructure, and $75 million for another program that builds workforce skills.

The last sales tax holiday in Massachusetts was in 2015.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s