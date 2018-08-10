BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward will play his first real game of basketball as a Celtic in front of Boston fans in a few months, and he already has a chant that he’d like to hear from the TD Garden crowd.

The avid gamer was streaming on his twitch channel earlier this week and suggested that C’s fans chant “Daddy’s Always Happy” when he takes the floor in Boston. His viewers/friends weren’t very keen on the idea of calling him “daddy,” and it’s hard to really blame them.

.@gordonhayward is brainstorming chants with his Twitch viewers 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1MdvG2hmIz — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) August 9, 2018

Then again, it’s worlds better than any chant Bill Simmons ever suggested to Celtics fans. So Hayward has that going for him.

The suggested chant is in reference to the Hayward’s gender reveal that went viral a few months ago. Hayward and his wife, Robyn, are expecting a third daughter, and Hayward didn’t appear all that thrilled when pink balloons started flying out of a box. When Robyn asked Gordon if he was happy with the news, he responded with, “Daddy’s always happy.”

The proposed chant doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, so don’t expect to hear it when the Celtics take the floor for their opening night tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 16. Fans will likely focus more on Ben Simmons’ inability to shoot a three and Joel Embiid’s constant trolling of them during last year’s postseason.

But after missing all of last season following that devastating ankle injury, Hayward will hear plenty of cheers when he finally takes the floor in a Celtics uniform.