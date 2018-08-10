  • WBZ TVOn Air

OAK BLUFFS (CBS) — Actor and comedian Bill Murray was reportedly involved in a dispute with a photographer on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Boston Globe says it obtained a police report of the Wednesday night incident between Murray and photographer Peter Simon, the brother of singer Carly Simon.

The 71-year-old photographer says he was on assignment for the local newspaper covering a band at Lola’s in Oak Bluffs when Murray grabbed him from behind and slammed him into a door.

Simon says Murray later poured a glass of water on him and his camera.

Murray told police that Simon was taking pictures of him and harassing him.

So far no charges have been filed.

