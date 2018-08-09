ORLEANS (CBS) – Strong storms and downpours left behind flooded streets and some damage on the South Coast and Cape Cod.

The storm dumped five inches of rain on Brewster and Orleans in one hour. Lightning strikes were reported across the area.

Brewster firefighters had two lightning fires at once. At Sea Pines, lightning hit a third floor condo.

“The smoke was coming out of the ridge,” said resident John Casale. “I went in and I actually met Bruce, the homeowner, up on the third floor and he said I think it’s coming from the bathroom, and I opened the door to the bathroom and it was just all white smoke.”

In Orleans, there were also lightning strikes, but it was more about the flooding. At the Locust Hill Condos, basements and first floor units were inundated. “I’ve been here for 24 years and this is the second time it happened,” resident Maureen O’Day said. “Last August and this August.”

The storms also knocked out power to thousands of residents on the Cape.