BOSTON (CBS) — After a fun experience last year, MLB is bringing back Player’s Weekend for 2018.

The weekend return for the final weekend of August, and it will once again include unique jerseys and hats, as well as nicknames in place of regular nameplates on the backs of those jerseys. Players were allowed to choose (basically) whatever they wanted on their nameplates, and here’s what the Red Sox are going with (listed numerically by jersey number):

2 Xander Bogaerts: Bogie

3 Sandy Leon: Noah

5 Ian Kinsler: Bootsie

7 Christian Vazquez: Colo

11 Rafael Devers: Carita

12 Brock Holt: Brockstar

16 Andrew Benintendi: Benny

17 Nathan Eovaldi: Evo

18 Mitch Moreland: 2-Bags

19 Jackie Bradley Jr.: JBJ

22 Rick Porcello: Ventidos

23 Blake Swihart: Swi

24 David Price: Slim Dunkin

25 Steve Pearce: Late Lightning

28 J.D. Martinez: Flaco

36 Eduardo Nunez: Nunie

37 Heath Hembree; Heater Here

41 Chris Sale: The Conductor

46 Craig Kimbrel: Dirty Craig

47 Tyler Thornburg: Dirty Craig

50 Mookie Betts: Mookie

56 Joe Kelly: Jimmy B

61 Brian Johnson: BJ

76 Hector Velazquez: Cabezon

The Red Sox will be wearing those jerseys from Aug. 24-26, during their three-game series in Tampa.