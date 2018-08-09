BOSTON (CBS) — After a fun experience last year, MLB is bringing back Player’s Weekend for 2018.
The weekend return for the final weekend of August, and it will once again include unique jerseys and hats, as well as nicknames in place of regular nameplates on the backs of those jerseys. Players were allowed to choose (basically) whatever they wanted on their nameplates, and here’s what the Red Sox are going with (listed numerically by jersey number):
2 Xander Bogaerts: Bogie
3 Sandy Leon: Noah
5 Ian Kinsler: Bootsie
7 Christian Vazquez: Colo
11 Rafael Devers: Carita
12 Brock Holt: Brockstar
16 Andrew Benintendi: Benny
17 Nathan Eovaldi: Evo
18 Mitch Moreland: 2-Bags
19 Jackie Bradley Jr.: JBJ
22 Rick Porcello: Ventidos
23 Blake Swihart: Swi
24 David Price: Slim Dunkin
25 Steve Pearce: Late Lightning
28 J.D. Martinez: Flaco
36 Eduardo Nunez: Nunie
37 Heath Hembree; Heater Here
41 Chris Sale: The Conductor
46 Craig Kimbrel: Dirty Craig
47 Tyler Thornburg: Dirty Craig
50 Mookie Betts: Mookie
56 Joe Kelly: Jimmy B
61 Brian Johnson: BJ
76 Hector Velazquez: Cabezon
The Red Sox will be wearing those jerseys from Aug. 24-26, during their three-game series in Tampa.