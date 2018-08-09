BOSTON (CBS) — Harvey Langi’s comeback for the New England Patriots has suffered an unfortunate setback.

The young linebacker was one of the feel-good stories in camp this season, working his way back to the field after he and his wife were nearly killed in a car crash in Foxboro last October. But according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Langi suffered an internal laceration on a hit to his side during practice, and will not be cleared to return for at least 4-5 weeks due to concerns with his kidney.

Harvey Langi took a hit to the side in practice that resulted in an internal laceration, according to a source. Due to a concern with his kidney, Langi isn’t expected to be cleared to return for at least 4-5 weeks. Brutal blow for the edge rusher off to a good start in camp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 10, 2018

The Patriots signed Langi prior to last season after he went undrafted out of BYU, and he made the team’s 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He saw time on special teams to start the season before he and his wife were rear-ended at a red light on October 13. Langi’s season was over after he suffered injuries to his head, neck and back while his wife, Cassidy, broke both of her hips. The two shared their reunion in the hospital days after the crash.

Langi made a miraculous return to the field just seven months after the accident, participating in OTAs and minicamp, and figured to be in the mix for a possible depth spot at linebacker. But this latest setback may mean he ends up on the IR, or potentially gets cut by New England. It’s a disappointing development for a promising young player.