NEWTON, N.H. (CBS) — A rodent fell through a ceiling hole at Town Hall amid screams of town employees, who caught the critter when it landed in a waste basket.

Seconds before, employees shrieked and screamed when they saw the rodent dangling from the ceiling by its legs, next to a sprinkler.

rodent2 Rodent Falls Through Ceiling, Disrupts Business At NH Town Hall

A rodent fell through a ceiling hole at Town Hall in Newton, N.H. (Photo: Newton Town Clerk/Tax Collector Mary Jo McCullough)

Cell phone video captured the critter catastrophe that briefly disturbed town hall business on Tuesday.

Mice have earlier been trapped above the drop ceiling in the old Town Hall, according to town officials.

