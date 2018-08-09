  • WBZ TVOn Air

SHELBURNE FALLS (CBS) — Reader’s Digest has named a village in western Massachusetts “the most charming small town” in the state.

The publication says Shelburne Falls “lends a hint of quieter days gone by.”

It highlights the Shelburne Falls Bridge of Flowers as “a must-see covered with bulbs and buds from more than 120 species of flowers and trees.”

shelburne flals Readers Digest Names The Most Charming Small Town In Massachusetts

The bridge of flowers at Shelburne Falls. (Photo credit: Mass. Office of Travel and Tourism)

The picturesque area has served as the set for Hollywood movies like “Labor Day” and “The Judge.”

Reader’s Digest gave the designation of most charming small town in New Hampshire to Meredith, located along Lake Winnipesaukee.

See Reader’s Digest’s picks for the most charming small towns in every state here.

 

