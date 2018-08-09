WEST WARWICK, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Rhode Island resident Mary Halsey’s karaoke version of Missy Elliott’s hit song “Work It” has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from the rapper herself.

Mary Halsey, of West Warwick, recently performed a version of the 2002 hit at an outdoor party at a park and posted the performance on her Facebook page.

Elliott reposted Halsey’s video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote : “I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER.”

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

She added that Halsey “straight killed” the song.

Halsey’s video had been shared more than 140,000 times and had 7.1 million views as of Thursday.

Halsey, a recreation assistant at a nursing and rehabilitation facility, told WPRI she was surprised with how far the video reached on social media.

“I knew it would be big but I had no idea it would be this big,” said Halsey.

She added that she’d love to meet the rapper in person.

“I see it in my future,” said Halsey.

