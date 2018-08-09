CENTERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — It’s a story that will give you the warm fuzzies on International Cat Day. A cat missing for several years has been reunited with his owner in Massachusetts.

The tale begins seven years ago, when an orange cat named Tigger escaped out of an open door. On July 31, Tigger was dropped off at a Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter on Cape Cod by an animal control officer.

Workers scanned for a microchip and discovered the feline’s identity. An MSPCA spokesman tells The Boston Globe owner Rebecca Collins West never imagined having her cat back.

Who knows what tales Tigger would tell if he could speak human.

The nonprofit posted on its Facebook page about the homecoming, saying Collins West picked up Tigger a few hours after he was found.

