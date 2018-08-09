WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Outer Cape Until 9:45 a.m.
BOSTON (CBS) – A power issue on the Blue Line caused commuter delays as passengers were forced to get off trains and walk through the tunnel between stations.

The MBTA said power was lost to the third rail on the westbound track between Maverick and Aquarium.

ryanmahanblueline Blue Line Power Outage Causes Delays, Passenger Evacuations

Passengers walk between stations after a power outage on the third rail of the Blue Line. (Image Credit: Ryan Mahan)

A one-track operation was put into place on the eastbound side between the Government Center and Airport stations while the issue is resolved. The MBTA estimated delays of about 20 minutes in both directions.

“The MBTA apologizes for the disruption in regularly scheduled service,” the MBTA said.

Buses were dispatched to shuttle passengers between stations.

