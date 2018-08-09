BOSTON (CBS) — A new report using information from the U.S. Department of Education has ranked the best high schools in the state.

According to Niche’s list of the 2019 best public high schools, Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science in Worcester ranked as the best school in the state.

Lexington High School and Boston Latin School came in second and third respectively, followed by Brookline High School and Wayland High School.

Check out the full list here

The list ranks schools in several categories such as academics, administration and facilities.