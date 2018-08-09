YARMOUTH (CBS/AP) – Police in Yarmouth are asking the public for help in finding “convicted violent felon” Gina Giovangelo, wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say Giovangelo, 26, gave false information about her identity when officers stopped her on Aug. 3. The Barnstable District Court issued a warrant for her arrest.

“Giovangelo is a convicted violent Felon and has a wide ranging criminal record with 20 prior criminal charges on her record in Massachusetts which includes Homicide while Driving While Intoxicated in 2010,” police said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the 19-year-old Giovangelo had been drinking before she fatally struck 47-year-old Lillian White as she crossed a Hyannis street in a crosswalk in her wheelchair in May 2010. A judge sentenced Giovangelo to three years in jail after she pleaded guilty.

Giovangelo is a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. Police said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Anyone who sees her is urged to be careful and call police immediately at 508-775-0445 extension 0.

The warrant was issued for driving with a license revoked for motor vehicle homicide, giving false information to a police officer and texting while driving.

