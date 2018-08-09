BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been quite the year for Mookie Betts.

The all-star outfielder has helped lead the Red Sox to the best record in baseball. He’s in the center of the American League MVP race. And that isn’t even the most exciting development for Betts this year.

On Wednesday, Betts announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting “Baby Betts” this November.

This year continues to be good to me!!! Can’t wait to meet you baby Betts❤️more life, more blessings!!! pic.twitter.com/Eb0mWFzDwq — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 8, 2018

The couple made the announcement on Twitter with a newspaper front page of the “Betts Chronicle,” adding “you Betts believe they are excited to share the news!”

“This year continues to be good to me!” the outfielder tweeted.