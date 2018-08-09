BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts shoppers and retailers are preparing for a sales tax holiday even though the legislation authorizing the tax-free weekend hasn’t officially been signed into law yet.

An economic development bill approved by lawmakers in the final moments of the formal legislative session last week includes a provision waiving the 6.25 percent sales tax on most store items this Saturday and Sunday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has indicated support for the bill. He has until Saturday to sign it, but hasn’t yet. His office did not immediately offer an explanation for the delay.

The state revenue department has already issued “draft” regulations for implementing the sales tax holiday.

Retailers are moving ahead with plans for the tax-free weekend on the assumption it will occur. Some are already advertising the tax discounts.

