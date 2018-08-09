Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – City officials are searching for the person who abandoned Matt, a helpless dog in poor condition, in a bucket in South Boston.

The older Poodle mix was found at the Court Square Press Building on West Broadway late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m.

dog abandoned in bucket 1 boston isd pic Boston Officials Searching For Suspect Who Abandoned Dog In Bucket

City officials are searching for the person who abandoned Matt, a helpless dog in poor condition, in a bucket in South Boston. (Photo: Boston Inspectional Services Department)

An animal control officer took the dog to the City of Boston Animal Care facility in Roslindale for treatment, according to the city’s Inspectional Services Department, which enforces building, housing, health, sanitation, and safety regulations for Boston.

The dog, later named Matt by those caring for him, “came in severely matted, suffering from wounds related to the condition of the coat,” the department said in a statement.

dog abandoned in bucket 2 boston isd pic Boston Officials Searching For Suspect Who Abandoned Dog In Bucket

Veterinary staff treat Matt at the City of Boston Animal Care facility.(Photo: Boston Inspectional Services Department)

“He was infested with fleas and maggots were found, indicating that the dog has been in this horrific state for some time,” the statement said.

Investigators will review surveillance video from nearby properties to try and catch the person who abandoned Matt.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have seen anything around the time Matt was abandoned is asked to call Animal Care and Control at 617-635-5348.

City officials urged residents to call 311 if they can no longer care for a pet, as abandoning an animal is illegal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s