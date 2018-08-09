BOSTON (CBS) – City officials are searching for the person who abandoned Matt, a helpless dog in poor condition, in a bucket in South Boston.

The older Poodle mix was found at the Court Square Press Building on West Broadway late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m.

An animal control officer took the dog to the City of Boston Animal Care facility in Roslindale for treatment, according to the city’s Inspectional Services Department, which enforces building, housing, health, sanitation, and safety regulations for Boston.

The dog, later named Matt by those caring for him, “came in severely matted, suffering from wounds related to the condition of the coat,” the department said in a statement.

“He was infested with fleas and maggots were found, indicating that the dog has been in this horrific state for some time,” the statement said.

Investigators will review surveillance video from nearby properties to try and catch the person who abandoned Matt.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have seen anything around the time Matt was abandoned is asked to call Animal Care and Control at 617-635-5348.

City officials urged residents to call 311 if they can no longer care for a pet, as abandoning an animal is illegal.