By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under:Ken MacLeod, Vincent McCue, Water Main Break, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – The driver whose truck got swallowed up by a sinkhole during Worcester’s water main break Tuesday says he never thought it was that deep.

Vincent McCue can smile about it now, but it certainly wasn’t amusing when his pickup went in nose first.

“I was like oh no I’m screwed,” McCue said. “Stupid mistake, trying to get out of traffic I guess.”

truck2 Stupid Mistake: Man Rescued From Sinkhole After Worcester Water Main Break

A man was rescued after his pickup truck became trapped after a water main break in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

Indeed, trouble began when he tried to escape the gridlock around the massive water main break next to the Greendale Mall. He drove down a soggy access road, which despite commotion, he thought led away from the worst of it, until it was too late.

“It went right down into the water, like immediately it started filling up that’s why I was out so quick,” McCue said.

mccue Stupid Mistake: Man Rescued From Sinkhole After Worcester Water Main Break

Vincent McCue (WBZ-TV)

As a river gushed around him, help scrambled over.

“I climbed out the window, the DPW workers are just like ‘Stay! Stay there don’t move!’ I’m like ‘What do you mean? I’m sinking,’” McCue said.

A police officer eventually rescued McCue.

“So whoever that guy is I’m truly thankful for him,” he said.

It turns out it was the police chief himself.

break2 Stupid Mistake: Man Rescued From Sinkhole After Worcester Water Main Break

Pipe that broke causing massive flooding in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

Wednesday night, workers were busy in the sinkhole that nearly swallowed McCue, replacing the broken pipe. The 24-inch water main that broke had an 18-foot long crack in it. The split unleashed a torrent of roughly seven million gallons.

“You know it could have been a lot worse,” said McCue, who says he could do without the ridicule like he got when he went to see his truck at the tow yard. “He said ‘You really are a bald idiot,’” McCue said.

Not the kind of thing you want to hear when your pickup’s in two pieces.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s