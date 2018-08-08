  • WBZ TVOn Air

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police say no further charges will be filed against a trainer involved in the death of a dog that belonged to former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo.

The 5-year-old English bulldog, called Knox, had been missing since June and was found dead inside the home of Amelia Ferreira, a Cranston, Rhode Island dog trainer. She was arrested Aug. 6.

ferreira No Further Charges Against Trainer Involved In Death Of Jerod Mayos Dog

Amelia Ferreira (Photo credit: Cranston police)

The results of a necropsy, announced Wednesday, show inconclusive results. Ferreira is being charged in Rhode Island with one count of obstruction and will also be charged in Massachusetts.

In a recent Instagram post, Mayo writes that a trainer hid the dog in a trash bag for two months, sending his kids on “an emotional roller coaster.”

An attorney for Ferreira could not be identified.

