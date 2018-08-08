BOSTON (CBS) – Jerry Remy, a favorite among Red Sox fans for his work on NESN broadcasts, is vowing to fight following his latest cancer diagnosis.

Remy, 65, completed lung cancer treatment in January after being diagnosed for a fifth time. On Tuesday, it was announced that Remy will begin a sixth round of treatment and miss the remainder of the season.

A day later, Remy took to Twitter and thanked his supporters.

Thank you for all of your support. This has hit me hard but I have never quit and will not now. I have complete trust in my team at Mass General. Bring it home Sox !!! — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) August 8, 2018

Born in Fall River, Remy was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Remy was a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85.He hit .275 in his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.