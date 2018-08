ACTON (CBS) – Firefighters and ambulances were called to an Acton plant following a reported explosion.

The explosion was reported at the Haartz Coorporation plant on Hayward Road.

A large pile of debris could be seen on the ground outside the building.

Firefighters have not yet said exactly what happened, but they remain on scene. It is not known if anyone was injured.

Check back with CBS Boston for more on this breaking news story as details become available.