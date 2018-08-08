PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philly) – It’s been about six months since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, and Philly fans are still savoring their victory. Now, they want to give Pats fans a little reminder on that big win.

Philly artist Jordan Spector teamed up with Eagles fan Gina Lewis to create a special billboard to troll New England fans. Back in June, Lewis made a bet with her co-worker that if she could get 4,100 likes and 3,300 retweets on Twitter, her co-worker, a Patriots fan, would pay for a billboard shaming the Patriots in their own hometown.

My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018

Well, Lewis’ tweet surpassed the number of likes and retweets needed.

That’s when she reached out to Spector and he got straight to work. Spector joined CBS3’s Pat Gallen Wednesday morning to unveil the design that will be on the billboard expected to go up on Monday.

“We wanted this to be creative, and really show a lot of aspects of the famous win,” Spector said.

The billboard will be located on Route 1, just before Gillette Stadium, in Foxboro.

Prints of the design will be available for purchase on Spector’s website. Spector says 52 prints will also be raffled off.

A GoFundMe to fund the project was created and the remaining money raised will be donated to Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. The campaign will remain open until Sept. 13.

H/T CBS Philly