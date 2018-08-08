BOSTON (CBS) – A man woke up to the smell of smoke early Wednesday morning and was able to safely escape as his Dorchester home went up in flames.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Ashmont Street. A man who lives inside ran downstairs to get out and began alerting neighbors to the fire.

No one else was home at the time. Flames caused about $400,000 in damage.

Homeowner Joe Cullen told WBZ-TV the fire appeared to start from the kitchen, possibly the stove.

“There’s so many irreplaceable pictures and things in the house. I don’t even want to think about it right now,” Cullen said. “My wife isn’t even here. I’m not looking forward to telling her about it.”

This is an image of the conditions the 1st arriving FF’s were met with at the 550 Ashmont St. fire in Dorchester early this morning. The photo was taken by a BFD civilian employee who is a neighbor. The BFD employee made the initial 911 call. Great job by all ! @ChiefJoeFinn pic.twitter.com/hoJM2E3wTi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 8, 2018

Because of hot conditions, extra crews were called in to relieve other firefighters.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.