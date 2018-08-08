BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight season, the Boston Celtics will be one of two teams on the floor when the new NBA season tips off.

The Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, October 16 at TD Garden in Boston, the first game of the 2018-19 season. The game is a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals series when the C’s beat the 76ers in five games.

Boston will play their second game of the season a few nights later, paying a visit to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors on Friday, October 19 at 8pm. That game will be televised on ESPN.

The NBA really likes the revival of the Celtics-76ers rivalry, because the two teams will play on their Christmas Day slate as well. The C’s will again host the 76ers on national television as part of the Christmas Day slate, marking the third straight season the Celtics will be featured on Christmas Day. It’s the second straight year the Celtics will be home for Christmas.

The NBA announced the first week of the new season, as well as holiday games, on Wednesday, with the rest of the schedule set to be released in the near future. The Celtics are not part of the NBA’s three-game slate for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.