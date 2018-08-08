CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are trying to track down a man who was caught on surveillance video peering into a Cambridge woman’s bedroom window.

A neighbor’s camera caught the man looking into the ground-level window of a woman’s Wendell Street home. Police believe the woman was inside at the time, but did not see the suspect.

Police released the video hoping to identify the suspect. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The suspect is described as a white man about six feet tall. He was wearing silver basketball shorts, a flat brim baseball cap and has a chinstrap beard.