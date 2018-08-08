Filed Under:Cambridge, Cambridge Police, Local TV

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are trying to track down a man who was caught on surveillance video peering into a Cambridge woman’s bedroom window.

A neighbor’s camera caught the man looking into the ground-level window of a woman’s Wendell Street home. Police believe the woman was inside at the time, but did not see the suspect.

Police are searching for a man caught on camera looking into a Cambridge womnan’s home. (Image Credit: Cambridge Police)

Police released the video hoping to identify the suspect. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The suspect is described as a white man about six feet tall. He was wearing silver basketball shorts, a flat brim baseball cap and has a chinstrap beard.

