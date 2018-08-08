BURLINGTON (CBS) – A KinderCare Learning Center teacher is on administrative leave amid allegations of being rough with a child.

Burlington Police and the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care are now investigating the daycare on Cambridge Street.

Police say they received a report of an alleged assault and battery by an adult on a child that occurred at the daycare on Monday.

KinderCare released a statement to WBZ saying in part: “At KinderCare, we work hard to provide every child with a safe, nurturing environment to learn and grow in. We take all concerns about children’s safety seriously and follow a very specific protocol anytime a concern is raised.”

KinderCare says the teacher in question has not been back since the concern was raised and will remain on leave until further notice.