BOURNE (CBS) – Police say a driver swerved all over Route 3 in Bourne for nearly 10 minutes before she was eventually stopped and charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

Police shared video of a swerving car taken by a passenger in another vehicle on Saturday around 9 p.m. The driver, 33-year-old Christina Roderick, was allegedly under the influence of prescription drugs.

Though the driver nearly caused several crashes, no one was injured.

Bourne Police said the video serves as a reminder of how dangerous impaired driving is.

“Driving impaired, ON ANY SUBSTANCE, puts your life and the lives of everyone else on the road at risk,” police posted.

Bourne Video Shows Allegedly Impaired Driver

