BOSTON (CBS) — It’s supposed to be hot this time of year, but the first week of August was one for the record books in Boston.

WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen says the 1st through 7th was the hottest first week of August in Boston ever recorded.

The average temperature for the week was 81.9 degrees, a full degree warmer than the old record set in 1988, 1980 and 1938.

Tuesday’s temperature reached 95 degrees in Boston, 13 degrees above the day’s historical average. The low temperature on Tuesday was 77 degrees, breaking the record of 76 degrees set in 2001.

Boston has not dropped below 70 degrees since Aug. 1.

The first week of August in the city was also Boston’s hottest seven-day stretch of the year, beating out a week in late June and early July.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 80s starting Saturday.